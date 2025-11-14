Naveen Yadav maintains lead in Jubilee Hills by-election with slight margin
Vote counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is in progress, with Congress candidate Naveen Yadav maintaining a lead against, Maganti Sunitha of the BRS.
In the initial round of voting, Yadav secured 8,926 votes, while Sunitha received 8,864 votes, placing Yadav ahead by a margin of 62 votes. The trend continued into the second round, where Yadav collected 9,691 votes compared to Sunitha's 8,609.
As it stands, Yadav has accumulated a total of 18,617 votes, whereas Sunitha has garnered 17,473, resulting in Yadav leading by 1,144 votes overall as the counting progresses.
Bihar election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trailing with over 5,500 votes to LJP(RV) in Mahua
Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing with over 5,500 votes in the Mahua Assembly constituency, while LJP(RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading as counting was underway for the Bihar elections on Friday.