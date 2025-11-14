Naveen Yadav maintains lead in Jubilee Hills by-election with slight margin

Vote counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is in progress, with Congress candidate Naveen Yadav maintaining a lead against, Maganti Sunitha of the BRS.

In the initial round of voting, Yadav secured 8,926 votes, while Sunitha received 8,864 votes, placing Yadav ahead by a margin of 62 votes. The trend continued into the second round, where Yadav collected 9,691 votes compared to Sunitha's 8,609.

As it stands, Yadav has accumulated a total of 18,617 votes, whereas Sunitha has garnered 17,473, resulting in Yadav leading by 1,144 votes overall as the counting progresses.