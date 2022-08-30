Naxals hack deputy sarpanch to death in Cherla

Kothagudem: Naxals have hacked the deputy sarpanch of Kurnapalli gram panchayat to death in Cherla mandal in the district branding him as a police informer.

According to sources, four militia members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) came to the residence of the deputy sarpanch, Irpa Rama Rao, aged around 30 years, during late night hours of Monday, woke up his wife Kanakamma and told her that they were taking Rama Rao with them.

During early hours on Tuesday the naxals brought him back to the village, smashed his head with an axe and left him dead in a pool of blood on the outskirts of the village. A letter by CPI (Maoist) Cherla-Sabari Area Committee was left at the spot.

The letter stated that the deceased has been working as a police informer and hence he was punished. The letter also cautioned the public not to become police informers with a greed for money offered by police.