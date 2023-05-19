NCAM organises the 2nd National Conference on Medical Additive Manufacturing

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) based at Hyderabad, Telangana conducted its 2nd National Conference on Medical Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing). The focus areas of the conference were dental and medical implants, medical devices, orthotics and prosthetics and bio-materials designed and manufactured using additive manufacturing (3d printing) technologies. The conference witnessed participation from senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Emerging Technologies Wing, the Government of Telangana and over 250+ medical professionals from across the country.



The event was supported by global companies leading the AM Medical vertical i.e., Materialise NV, Hewlett Packard (H.P), Redington, Imaginarium, GE, Formlabs, Primeam and Matrix Nano. NCAM also engaged the local medical ecosystem partners in India like CDSCO and AMTZ which also contributed towards the success of the conference. The conference organised sessions by global experts on various medical additive manufacturing topics to increase awareness and knowledge among medical professionals. Saveer Matrix Nano currently incubated at NCAM has developed a 100% made-in-India powder for dental applications named “Orthodon-Ti”. With this, NCAM through its startups and partners will keep pushing the limits in the country towards localisation and fulfil the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Medical 3D Printing India is poised for growth and has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in the country. The demand for personalized healthcare solutions, advancements in technology, and increasing awareness of 3D printing's benefits have contributed to market growth.” Shri Jaspreet Sidhu, CEO, NCAM mentioned

National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) has been established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India in partnership with Govt of Telangana and Industry. The NCAM is the apex body to build a comprehensive additive manufacturing ecosystem in the country by enabling the adoption of additive manufacturing in the industry, focusing on indigenization, providing access to state of the art infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities to generate quality manpower.