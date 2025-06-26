NCC embraces digital future: online enrolment and drone training unveiled

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), on Wednesday highlighted a series of new initiatives being undertaken by the NCC Headquarters in New Delhi.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Lt Gen Singh outlined plans including the online enrolment of cadets, the integration of technology into training—specifically the use of drones—the provision of dress allowances for cadets, and ongoing efforts to ensure gender balance within the corps. The DG NCC noted the high demand for NCC programmes across schools and colleges in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He also shared ambitions to expand the programme to accommodate three lakh cadets nationwide, aiming to fulfil the aspirations of young people across the country.

During his two-day visit to the NCC Directorate for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which commenced on Wednesday, the Director General received comprehensive briefings from Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani, Deputy Director General of the NCC Directorate (AP & T), alongside all Group Commanders.

He conducted a thorough review of enrolment and training standards and engaged directly with the cadets and staff of the 1 (Telangana) Girls Battalion NCC.

The review of the AP and Telangana NCC Directorates’ operations included discussions on the achievements, challenges, and future plans of their respective NCC Groups. The extensive briefing covered a range of topics, including online cadet enrolment, annual training camps, community service initiatives, logistical considerations, adventure and military training activities, and preparations for the upcoming Thal, Vayu, and Nau Sainik Camps.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh visited the 1 Telangana Girls Battalion NCC, which operates under the NCC Group Headquarters in Secunderabad, to interact with cadets and staff. The cadets demonstrated their discipline and military bearing through an impressive Guard of Honour.

The General Officer commended the performance of the NCC Directorate (AP & T) in Secunderabad, praising the cadets and staff for their dedication. He also acknowledged the significant efforts of Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), Group Commanders (GCIs), cadets, and civilian staff. During his interactions with the cadets, the Director General of NCC encouraged them to strive for excellence in all fields—whether pursuing careers in the armed forces, public service, or various roles within civil society. He urged them to “dream big, remain disciplined, and embody the core values of the NCC: Unity and Discipline.”