NCPCR Takes Serious Note of Student Deaths in Telangana

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed grave concern over the recent deaths of students in Telangana, reportedly due to contaminated food.
In a stern response, the Commission issued a notice to the Director of the School Education Department, demanding an explanation and a detailed report within 15 days.
The incident has sparked outrage, with the NCPCR emphasizing the need for strict measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Authorities have been urged to investigate the matter thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.
