Neeli Srinivasulu Valmiki Sworn in as Jogulamba Gadwal District Library Chairman Amid Grand Celebrations

Gadwal : A massive rally was held from the District Collectorate to Krishnaveni Junction in Jogulamba Gadwal District to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Neeli Srinivasulu Valmiki as the Chairman of the District Library. Thousands of Congress workers enthusiastically participated in the rally.

At Krishnaveni Junction, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar unveiled a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud. The swearing-in ceremony for Neeli Srinivasulu Valmiki as the Library Chairman was conducted by Dr. Riaz, State Library Chairman, in a grand event held at Krishnaveni Junction.

Following the ceremony, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated Neeli Srinivasulu Valmiki on his appointment. The event was attended by prominent leaders, including Gadwal Congress in-charge Saritha Tirupathayya Yadav, Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, Mahbubnagar Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, and other key figures.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar's Address:

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended heartfelt congratulations to Neeli Srinivasulu Valmiki on assuming office as the Library Chairman of Gadwal. He also spoke about the significance of unveiling the statue of Sarvai Papanna Goud, a leader who united people and fought for sovereignty.

Minister Prabhakar emphasized the inspiration that comes from figures like Jyoti Rao Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, whose lives continue to guide future generations. He highlighted the need for libraries to be utilized by students preparing for competitive exams, expressing the hope that Gadwal would become the leading district in the state in securing jobs.

He also shared the success story of a Dalit becoming the Library Chairman in Siddipet and expressed pride that a Valmiki community leader is now serving as the Chairman in Gadwal.

Minister Prabhakar praised the efforts of the Telangana state government under the leadership of the Honorable Chief Minister in propelling the united Mahbubnagar district towards progress. He mentioned several welfare schemes introduced over the past ten months, such as free travel for women in RTC buses, subsidized cooking gas, free electricity for up to 200 units, and a health insurance scheme covering up to 10 lakh rupees.

Additionally, the government has sanctioned 3,500 Indiramma houses and implemented a 2 lakh rupees loan waiver for farmers. For loans exceeding this amount, the government is offering partial waivers as well.

Minister Prabhakar also addressed the opposition's criticism, urging Congress workers to be prepared to counter negative narratives. He reaffirmed that the government is committed to justice for the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, as promised by Rahul Gandhi, through the introduction of caste-based census and fair reservation policies.

He concluded by encouraging party members to remain steadfast, stating that the government will work in alignment with their aspirations. Despite the Congress party not being in power for some time, he reflected on his own experience, having stood firm as an NSUI activist and urged others to carry the party's flag forward.



























