NEET ranker fights for ‘local’ status in TS and AP

Bhadrachalam: Evena high score in NEET has not spared a student from the long-standing identity dilemma caused by the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. G Sai Ritika, a resident of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, is facing an unexpected roadblock in her medical admissions journey being labelled as a non-local in both states’ counselling processes.

Ritika scored 438 out of 720 in NEET-2025, securing an All India Rank of 1,41,256 and a Telangana state rank of 2,538. However, during the MBBS counselling registration, her application was categorized as ‘non-local,’ which could significantly affect her chances of getting a medical seat under the state quota.

This classification has left Ritika and her family distraught. Her father, Ashok Kumar, who has been running a business in Bhadrachalam for decades, expressed deep concern. “We’ve lived in Bhadrachalam for over 40 years. My daughter is born and brought up here, yet she is not considered a local,” he lamented.

The confusion stems from the administrative status of Bhadrachalam post the 2014 bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Ritihka completed her schooling up to Class 10 in Purushothampatnam, which now falls under Yetapaka mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh, one of the seven mandals merged into AP due to the Polavaram project submergence area.

She pursued her Intermediate education in Hyderabad, Telangana, but her earlier schooling in what is now Andhra Pradesh has seemingly impacted her eligibility under the ‘local’ category in Telangana’s medical counselling process.

In Andhra Pradesh, non-local candidates are still eligible for 15% of medical seats under an unreserved quota as per government orders. Telangana, however, does not provide a similar provision, making Ritika’s case even more challenging.

However, even over a decade after the bifurcation, clarity on domicile and local status remains elusive, leaving many students in limbo.

Notably, Local MLA Tellam Venkata Rao has raised the issue with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging that students from Bhadrachalam be considered under Telangana’s local category. A proposal under GO 33 has been put forth, requesting a humanitarian exception for students caught in this bureaucratic grey area.

Ashok Kumar has appealed to the authorities to ensure justice for his daughter. “She worked hard, cleared NEET with a good score, and now her dream is being shattered due to administrative confusion. All we ask is fair treatment.”