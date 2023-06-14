NEET-UG-2023 all-India first rank goes to AP;15th rank to TS

Hyderabad: Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh topped the all-India's first rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG)-2023 results declared on Tuesday. KanchaniGeyanth Raghu Ram Reddy bagged the all-India 15th rank from Telangana. Both were also toppers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, respectively.

In the results announced, Chakravarthi scored 720 and Raghuram got 715.Reddy scored 715 marks and bagged 15 AIR. Yellampalli Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh scored 711 marks and stood 25th in AIR. VangipuramHarshil Sai (710 marks) bagged 38th AIR. KaniYasasri (710 marks) bagged 40th AIR. Both are from Andhra Pradesh.

The 45th AIR went to KavalakuntlaPranathi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, who scored 710 marks.

Toppers among the top 50 all-India rankers are also the State toppers from Telangana and AP.

KaniYasasri and KavalakuntlaPranathi Reddy are from AP and JagruthiBodeddula (TS), GandhamaneniGiriVarshitha (AP), Lakshmi Rasmitha Gandikota and Gilada Prachi are from Telangana. They were among the top 20 female toppers in the results announced.

Chakravarthi and Raghu Ram Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively also stood among the top 20 male candidates.

The NEET (UG) is conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) for admission to under-graduate medical education in all medical institutions.

The results stand as eligibility criteria for admission to UG courses in each disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS and BSMS of the Indian System of Medicine in all medical institutions. NEET (UG) shall also apply for admission to BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy. The examination was held in 13 languages.