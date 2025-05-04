NEET-UG 2025 Conducted Peacefully Across District: Collector BM Santosh.

Gadwal: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 was conducted peacefully across the district on Sunday, according to District Collector B.M. Santosh. The prestigious national-level examination took place at three centers: Government Boys High School, Government Girls High School, and Government Junior College in the district headquarters.

In a surprise inspection, Collector B.M. Santosh, accompanied by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasa Rao, visited the examination centers to oversee the arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the exam. During their visit, they reviewed the functioning of the centers, enquired about candidate attendance, and took feedback from the officials on duty.

The Collector carefully examined whether the guidelines issued by the authorities were being strictly followed. He gave specific instructions to the staff regarding the orderly conduct of the examination. Emphasis was placed on adhering to the NEET examination protocols, especially the ban on electronic devices such as mobile phones and the need to prevent any malpractice.

He instructed the officials to ensure the availability of drinking water for the students and maintain a conducive and calm environment throughout the duration of the exam. The Collector confirmed that no untoward incidents were reported at any of the centers.

Out of the total 1,029 registered candidates in the district, 1,005 appeared for the exam, while 24 were absent. The Collector expressed satisfaction with the way the exam was managed in all three centers, stating that the NEET-UG 2025 examination concluded in a peaceful and organized manner in the district.

Coordinator Venkatesh, principals of the respective institutions, and other concerned officials were present and contributed to the successful execution of the event.