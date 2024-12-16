  • Menu
Negligence in Implementing Orders During Group-2 Exams in Nagarkurnool

In Nagarkurnool district headquarters, the Group-2 examinations are being conducted peacefully.

In Nagarkurnool district headquarters, the Group-2 examinations are being conducted peacefully. However, in some areas, government orders are not being strictly followed by officials. Despite instructions to shut down xerox centers near examination centers, some xerox shops remain open, ignoring the directives.

The lack of seriousness by authorities in addressing this issue has surprised many xerox shop owners. This negligence by lower-level officials in adhering to higher authorities’ orders highlights a lack of accountability in enforcing regulations.

