Nerella Sharada takes charge as Women’s Commission chairperson

Hyderabad: Nerella Sharada assumed charge as chairperson of the TS Commission for Women at the Commission’s office in Buddha Bhavan on Wednesday. She was accompanied by Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Seethakka, besides former minister Danam Nagender and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharada who earlier served as State Mahila Congress president expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who entrusted her with the responsibility and assured that she will be acting tough to contain the atrocities committed against women. While emphasising that their Commission will explore possibilities of increasing awareness amongst men about giving due respect to the opposite sex, and in this endeavor, the Commission will be holding its first meeting shortly.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the ruling Congress government in Telangana was redefining women's empowerment in the State. He claimed that a majority of schemes being implemented were focused in this direction. Reddy also highlighted several innovative schemes launched by the Congress to ensure the economic empowerment of women.

He mentioned that schemes like Mahalakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and Indiramma Indlu had benefitted lakhs of women daily, monthly, and permanently. More than 14 lakh women were utilising the free travel service in RTC buses across Telangana daily. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, TGSRTC had issued nearly 55 crore zero tickets to female passengers, providing them with the independence and freedom to travel.