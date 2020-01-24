Netaji's sacrifices & message remembered in Tandur

Tandur: Rich tributes were paid to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary at various places in Tandur. Youth from various parties garlanded his statue near Shanti Mahal Theater. BJP youth leader Juntupalli Venkat, BC Sangham convener Raj Kumar and Sri Nethaji Gurudev Residential School Principal Manimala recalled the services of the legendary leader. They said he was the founder of Azad Hind Fauj and he continues to be a symbol of assertive nationalism. They recalled his famous quote "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom." Nethaji Gurudev Residential School in the attire of Netaji took out a rally which attracted the attention of people.



Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Municipal Councilor Lingadalli Ravi Lingam, TJAC leader Soma Shekar, members of Netaji Youth Association took part in the celebrations.

Glowing tributes paid

Pargi: The 123rd birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated on a grand note at Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir School here on Thursday. Bose was a revolutionary freedom fighter and a valiant leader who did not give up against the British regime. Bose created the slogan 'Jai Hind'. His jayanti commemorates his unmatched love and patriotism for India. In 1942, he earned the honorific title 'Netaji' (meaning "Respected Leader" in Hindi).

The school principal T Santu Singh, K Mallesh, teaching and non-teaching staff and students took part in the celebrations.