Networking facility for startups at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ASPIRE is a Section-8 company, set up by the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has created a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem by nurturing young entrepreneurs and early-stage start-ups. It manages three incubation centres viz., BioNEST, TBI, and TIDE – which together hosts about 40 start-ups in the fields of science, technology, and engineering.

Since its inception, ASPIRE has been making continuous efforts to augment the facilities required for supporting entrepreneurship and start-up culture in the university campus. In this endeavour, it has recently created a multipurpose facility ASPIRE Network facility.

The ASPIRE Network Facility was inaugurated on Monday by the Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, Prof Appa Rao Podile. He expressed his happiness at the contributions made by the ASPIRE in creating and nurturing the innovation ecosystem in the university campus.

The facility spread over 3500 sft is equipped with audio-visual facilities, Wi-Fi connection, a 15 seated boardroom and a cafeteria. It can accommodate about 150 members for a meeting/conference setup. Appreciating the efforts of the ASPIRE team, the CEO's of the start-ups hoped that the new facility will be useful for stimulating discussions with their teams, thereby contributing to the enhanced performance of the start-ups.