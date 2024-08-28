New Building for Osmania Hospital in Gosha Mahal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered the construction of a new Osmania General Hospital building in Gosha Mahal. The new hospital will be built on a 32-acre site, which includes the Gosha Mahal Police Stadium and Police Sports Complex. This land will be transferred to the Health Department.

In a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Reddy discussed various development projects under the SPEED (Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery) plan. This includes the new Osmania Hospital, 15 new nursing colleges, 28 new paramedical colleges, and other federal buildings across districts.

He instructed architects to design the new hospital to meet future needs for the next 50 years. The plans should include easy access roads, academic blocks, hostels for nursing staff, and all necessary medical services.

The current Osmania Hospital buildings will be preserved as historical sites and renovated as part of the Musi River Development Project to attract tourists.

Chief Minister Reddy also directed that an alternative site be given to the police department for their facilities. The district collector has been asked to inspect the land around the Police Transport Organization and City Police Academy in Petlaburj.



