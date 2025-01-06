New District Library Building Inaugurated in Nagarkurnool by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Nagar Kurnool : On Monday, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the newly constructed District library building in Nagarkurnool district. After the inauguration, Rajender took the oath as the Chairman of the District Library Society. The event was attended by MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayanareddy, and Achampet MLA Vamsikrishna.

Speaking at the occasion, Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy mentioned that the district headquarters had been facing significant challenges due to the lack of a dedicated building for the library. However, this issue has now been resolved. He appealed to donors to contribute books and other materials required for the new library building. The MLA assured that he would extend all kinds of support and cooperation for the development of the library society. He also encouraged unemployed individuals preparing for competitive exams to make use of the library’s resources.

The event saw a large number of Congress leaders and workers actively participating.



























