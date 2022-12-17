New law soon to curb sexual abuse, ragging in educational institutions

Hyderabad: The State Government is contemplating to come up with a special law to check incidents of sexual abuse, ragging and other offences against students in educational institutions.

The proposed law will be applicable to all offences that take place in educational institutes and will make the management responsible for any such offence. The proposed special law would help in putting a check to recent incidents like sexual abuse of a minor girl in DAV school and other such offences. Commissioner of Police C V Anand stated this while launching Anti-Drug Committees (ADC) in 55 colleges in East Zone. Around 1,000 students of various colleges, ADC members and faculty members attended the event.

Commissioner Anand said that such committees would be formed in schools as well during the second phase. He said one fellow would consume ganja or some such drug and coax others to follow and if they resist, he would humiliate them by making all kinds of comments and trying to build peer pressure.

To avoid such incidents, a mechanism needs to be developed and hoped that the antidrug committees would play an important role in putting an end to the menace.

He felt that the ADCs would serve as the bridge for effective coordination between police and educational institutions to synergise the fight against illicit drugs abuse and trade. These committees must comprise of a minimum of five members drawn from the faculty, including hostel wardens and students, to guide the youngsters & counsel them to prevent them from getting used to drugs.

CV Anand apprised the attendees on how the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing dismantled the drug cartels beginning with local peddlers, inter-state gangs, dark web deals, international suppliers and their deportation and the results of rehabilitation measures.