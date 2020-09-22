New Revenue Act Comes Into Existence In Telangana

The new revenue act has come into existence in Telangana state. As we earlier said, there is going to be an official meeting held by Telangana Chief Minister KCR to discuss the possibilities of new amendments in the Revenue act, the same thing is done in the meeting which came to end a few minutes ago. Coming to this new 'Revenue Act', land rights and landowner passbooks amendments have been added to the act. Even the abolition of the VRO system is also added to the act. Off late, even Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also approved the bills which were approved by the members in both houses during monsoon Assembly sessions.

Telangana Government also released the gazette notification on 19th September, 2020. Thus, considering this notification, the Law Ministry has released the notifications on Tuesday. Along with TS Bypass Act, even the Private Universities, Municipal, Panchayati Raj and GST Amendment Acts have also come into existence. As the gazette notification has been released the enforcement rules will have to be finalized and orders issued accordingly.



Governor Tamilsai Soundar Rajan approved a total of 12 bills along with the crucial Revenue Act. Telangana Government has released gazette notification for the rights of the new act - passbooks, abolition of VROs system, TS bypass, Private Universities, Municipal, Panchayati Raj, Telangana disaster management, public health status bill, Telangana employees' retirement age regulation bill, Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bill, Telangana court fees, lawsuits and GST Amendment Acts. Even the state's Law Ministry also released notifications regarding amendments in all these acts.

