New TPCC unlikely before LS polls

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the extended executive meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday to discuss and work out strategies for the Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders are also wondering whether the AICC would discuss the possibility of having a new PCC president ahead of the Lok Sabha elections or not.

Though such possibility appears to be remote, some leaders feel that since the Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy was busy with his new responsibility to head the state, it would become necessary to have a full-time PCC president. But another section feels that the AICC may decide to wait till the Lok Sabha elections are over before taking a final decision.

Reconstitution of the PCC is not an easy task and it could trigger serious problems if the AICC decides to go in for revamping of the party at this stage as many of those whom the AICC may select as PCC members could be in the race for Lok Sabha elections as well. Not just that revamping of the party would mean that even all DCC president posts will have to be filled as some of them had left Congress and joined rival parties before the Assembly polls.

If sources are to be believed, the extended executive meeting would have one-point agenda before it and that is how to win over 10 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections.

Sources said that the new AICC in-charge of the state Deepa Dasmunshi who would be chairing the meeting after taking charge on Wednesday. She in all probability would not like to take up the issue at this stage and would suggest that such issues be left to the party high command.