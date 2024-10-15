Newly Appointed Teachers Must Work Responsibly to Achieve Excellence: Gadwal District Collector

Gadwal: On Tuesday, District Collector B.M. Santosh inaugurated the teacher allocation process at a meeting held in the conference hall of the Collector's office in Gadwal. He emphasized that the newly appointed School Assistants (SAs) and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) must work with full responsibility in their respective roles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector mentioned that priority is being given to allocate teachers to schools where they are most needed. The allocations were done based on merit, following a fully transparent online process. He informed that candidates who have already received their appointment orders must report to their assigned schools without fail on Wednesday.

The Collector further clarified that no recommendations would be entertained after the allocations, urging all teachers to perform their duties diligently. He advised the teachers to work hard and aim for excellent results in the upcoming exams, contributing to positioning the district at the forefront in terms of academic performance. He also extended his best wishes to all the newly appointed teachers.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Kanthamma, and other officials.