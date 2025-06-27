Newly Married Man Killed in Telangana; Wife and Her Lover Arrested

Live
Highlights
A 32-year-old man named Tejeshwar was murdered just weeks after his wedding in Telangana. Police found that his wife Aishwarya and her lover planned the murder with the help of others. All eight people involved have been arrested.
A tragic and disturbing crime has rocked Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana. Just weeks after his wedding, 32-year-old Ganta Tejeshwar—a private land surveyor and dance teacher—was found brutally murdered.
What Happened
- Tejeshwar disappeared on the morning of June 17 after leaving home, and his brother reported him missing the next day.
- CCTV footage showed him leaving in a car with known associates. His body was found on June 21 near Panyam, Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh).
The Plot
- Though married to Aishwarya (23), she continued an affair with her 35-year-old lover, Tirumala Rao.
- Feeling trapped after marriage, the pair allegedly hired a contract killer via Kummari Nagesh.
- They planted a GPS tracker on Tejeshwar’s bike and lured him on the pretext of a land survey.
- During the return journey, he was violently attacked—stabbed, bludgeoned, and his throat slit. Rao then guided the killers to dump the body near a canal. His mobile phone and belongings were disposed of.
Financial Motive
- Rao reportedly paid ₹1 lakh upfront and ₹2 lakh after the murder for the hit.
Arrests & Investigation
- Police have arrested eight suspects, including Aishwarya and Rao.
- Investigators reveal Rao had a prior relationship with Aishwarya’s mother before being involved with her.
- Aishwarya’s family initially pressured her into marrying Tejeshwar; she and Rao planned to elope to Ladakh after the murder.
What’s Next
- All accused are in custody as the police dig deeper into motive, planning, and possible accomplices.
