Next-Gen Global Delivery Hub Opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Marking a significant milestone in global innovation, Feuji has inaugurated a cutting-edge 50,000-square-foot Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to deliver transformative solutions while fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment.

The grand opening was graced by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. Joining him was H.E. Ms. Sofia Salas, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Costa Rica in India, along with prominent CXOs and executives from leading multinational corporations and GCCs.

The Hyderabad center stands out for its innovative features, including a dedicated AI Zone, a Security Operations Center (SOC), and spaces designed to enhance client engagement and creativity. Highlights include a high-tech Innovation Room, a Client Experience Center, an open Balcony Lounge with city views, and a TEDx-style Stage Arena for events and forums.

Manohar Reddy, Founder and CEO of Feuji, expressed his excitement about the new facility. “Hyderabad’s vibrant talent pool and innovation-driven ecosystem are integral to our GCC strategy. This center is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where our people and clients can thrive,” he said.

The event also saw the participation of Feuji’s distinguished board members, including Dr. Ram Charan, a global advisor to Fortune 500 CEOs, and Sekhar Kammula, a renowned filmmaker. Their presence underscored the company’s emphasis on excellence and innovation.

With its headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and operations in Costa Rica and India, Feuji continues to expand its global footprint. The Hyderabad center serves as a vital link in its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions while supporting local growth and innovation.