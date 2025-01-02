  • Menu
NGO provides career guidance for ZPHS students

NGO provides career guidance for ZPHS students
India Literacy Project,an NGO, conducted career guidance program for the students of ZPHS darga on Wednesday.

India Literacy Project,an NGO, conducted career guidance program for the students of ZPHS darga on Wednesday.

A career guide Shilpi Maharshi spoke on various courses and educational opportunities after class 10th. Psychometric activity was also conducted for the students to choose a career according to their intrests.School Head master Shoeb Unnisa Begum Said such programmes would be helpful to students and guide them on courses to be opted for after SSC.

