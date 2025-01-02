NGO provides career guidance for ZPHS students

India Literacy Project,an NGO, conducted career guidance program for the students of ZPHS darga on Wednesday.

A career guide Shilpi Maharshi spoke on various courses and educational opportunities after class 10th. Psychometric activity was also conducted for the students to choose a career according to their intrests.School Head master Shoeb Unnisa Begum Said such programmes would be helpful to students and guide them on courses to be opted for after SSC.