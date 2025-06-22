NGT takes suo motu cognisance of poor condition of ancient water tank in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the "poor" and deplorable condition of Katora Houz, a historic water tank located inside Hyderabad's Golconda Fort.

A bench headed by judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi registered an original application suo motu (on its own) following a news item titled "Neglected Katora Houz in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort Cries for attention".

Referring to the news article, the Bench, also comprising expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the tank, which was once an important source of water, is now full of garbage and has no water left.

The news item also pointed out that the area surrounding Katora Houz is facing increasing encroachments, further contributing to the tank’s deterioration.

"(A)lthough the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a 10-day cleanup operation in 2025 to remove water hyacinth and debris, the pool has since reverted to being a dumping ground," noted the NGT in its order passed on June 5.

The green body said the matter highlighted in the news item attracted the provisions of The Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Saying that the power of the NGT to take up the matter suo motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court, the Justice Tyagi-led Bench impleaded the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the GHMC, and Hyderabad’s District Magistrate as respondent parties to the matter.

"Let notices be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit," ordered the green tribunal, transferring the matter for further hearing on August 6 before the Southern Zone Bench. It said that since the place of accrual of the cause of action lies within the jurisdiction of Chennai’s Southern Zone Bench, the case should be further heard there.

"Replies/ responses may be filed by the respondents (authorities) before the Southern Zone Bench of this Tribunal at Chennai at least one week before the date of hearing fixed," the NGT ordered.