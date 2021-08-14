NHRC expresses displeasure on Telangana, AP over students' suicide

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday expressed displeasure on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stating that the two states have failed to curb suicide of students.



The commission was hearing the plea filed by Supreme Court advocate which said that many students are committing suicide due to depression.



In December last year, the NHRC directed chief secretaries of both the state governments to submit a report on the students' suicide. However, no report was submitted until now on the measures being taken by the government to curb the suicides.



The commission directed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks.



According to 2019 reports, around 426 students committed suicide which include 22 in Telangana and 383 in Andhra Pradesh, NHRC said.

