NIA takes custody of 4 lodged in jail

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody four accused lodged in a city jail here in the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.

The NIA officials took the custody of Zahid, Samiuddin, Maaz Hussain and Kaleem from Chanchalguda Central Prison. The accused were taken to the NIA office at Madhapur for questioning in the case registered against them along with others last year. More than 20 PFI members were arrested from various parts of Telangana last year on allegations of radicalising Muslim youth and imparting them training. A charge sheet against 11 of the accused was filed in December last year. The NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against five accused on March 16.

The five PFI members have been charged with provoking and radicalising impressionable Muslim youths, recruiting them and imparting weapons training in specifically organised training camps.

The agency invoked criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Shaik Raheem, Shaik Vahaid Ali, Jafrulla Khan Pathan, Shaik Riyaz Ahmed and Abdul Waris.

The NIA had taken over from the Telangana Police investigation into the case of alleged criminal conspiracy hatched allegedly by the PFI leaders and cadre to recruit and radicalise youth and organise training camps to put them through arms training for carrying acts of terror and violence.

The PFI and its many affiliates were declared an 'unlawful association' by the Union Home Ministry in September 2022 after its involvement in violent activities which came to light during investigations carried out by various State police and national agencies.