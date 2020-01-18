NIMS doctor critical after cardiac arrest in London

Hyderabad: Dr AK Meena, Professor of Neurology at NIMS, Panjagutta, who went to attend a conference in London, suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a workshop. She is on ventilator support in a London hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

In this backdrop, NIMS Director Dr Manohar had written a letter to Dr Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) on the issue. Dr Meena is having travel insurance of $50,000 (Rs 35.5 lakh) for emergency medical treatment, the director said, requesting the government to help in case treatment cost exceeds the insurance and also in shifting her back home.

NIMS is co-ordinating with Dr Vishnu, a neurologist from AIIMS who is also attending the conference. According to NIMS doctors, Dr Meena suffered a cardiac arrest on January 14.

She was resuscitated at the venue and shifted to St. Bartholomew's hospital, W Smithfield, London. Dr B Srinivas, a clinical haematologist from NIMS who is holding UK citizenship volunteered to visit her.

According to doctors, AK Meena spent much of her time in teaching and research and even did not marry. She has published a wide range of national and international publications in her career.