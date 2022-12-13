Nine dead as bus overturns in Chityala of Nalgonda district

A private travel bus overturned and nine people were injured in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district on Tuesday morning.



According to local SI Dharma, the Orange Travels bus was going from Guntur to Hyderabad. As a result, the bus lost control and overturned when it reached Vattimarthi stage around 5 am on Tuesday morning. The driver and eight other passengers were injured in the incident.

On receiving the information, the Chityala police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital near Narkatpally for treatment. SI said that a case has been registered and investigation has been started. At the time of the accident, there were 30 passengers in the bus.