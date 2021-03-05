Nirmal: Officials asked to focus on development schemes

Nirmal: Directing the officials to complete the government's welfare and development programmes expeditiously, Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy warned them that delay in work will not be ignored.

He participated in a review meeting on the implementation of government welfare and development schemes with District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi and the officials of R&B, Panchayat Raj and Minority Department at the Collector's conference hall here on Thursday.

Addressing the officials, the Minister told them to complete roads, double bedroom houses and Mission Bhagiratha on top priority on time. A total of 6,686 double bedroom houses were sanctioned to the district and construction of 951 houses were completed so far.

He told the officials to select beneficiaries for the completed houses and to submit the final report within a week.

The officials were told to provide drinking water, electricity etc and complete all works by the time the beneficiaries occupy the house in April. Reddy also directed the officials to complete the pending tenders.