Nirmal: Take up NREGS works says Collector Farooqui

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui told Mandal Parishad Development Officers and APOs to take up Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) works from Saturday (April 18).

Addressing the officials through a video conference from Nirmal on Friday, the Collector instructed them to take up works of NREGS, Haritha Haram, construction of soak pits and to take care of the saplings.

At the same time ensure that the workers maintain social distance and wear a mask, he suggested.

Employment is guaranteed in all villages except in those, where coronavirus is detected, he said and added that a team of five members will do the works maintaining physical distance.

The Collector strictly directed the officials concerned not to give works to the people suffering with fever, cold and cough.

District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu and others were present.