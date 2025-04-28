Nitin Gadkari to visit State on May 5

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects in Hyderabad and Adilabad on May 5. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in collaboration with the Telangana State Roads and Buildings Department (NH Wing), is actively implementing various national highway projects in the state of Telangana.

These projects include key economic corridors, strategic development initiatives, tourism promotion efforts, and projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering the State’s overall development.

As part of this initiative, 285 kilometres of national highways built in Telangana at a cost of approximately Rs 6,280 crore will be jointly dedicated to the nation by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on May 5.

These include several national highway projects completed at the same cost, alongside Nitin Gadkari laying the foundation stone for two new NH projects, each covering 51 kilometres and requiring Rs 961 crore. The inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies will take place at two different locations: first in the Adilabad district and then in Hyderabad. In Adilabad, Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate completed road works, including the Nirmal-Khanapur road in Nirmal District, the Mancherial-Repallewada road in Mancherial District, the Repallewada to Maharashtra border road in Asifabad District, a completed six-lane underpass work at Kadthal, and service roads and junction changes at eight locations along the Nagpur-Hyderabad section of NH-44 in the Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy districts.

He will also lay the foundation stone for several key projects, including a six-lane underpass at Gudihatnur, a 1.4 km long service road and retaining wall near Mavala check post, a six-lane underpass at Sitagondi, service road and underpass at Mupkal Crossroads, an underpass and service road at CMC Junction and a service road and foot over bridge at Chittapur Junction, all on the Nagpur-Hyderabad section of NH-44 in the Adilabad and Nizamabad districts.

In Hyderabad, the Union Transport Minister will inaugurate a six-lane 10 km stretch between Aramgarh and Shamshabad on National Highway No 44, as well as a flyover at Amberpet on National Highway No 202. Additionally, he will inaugurate a flyover at BHEL Junction on National Highway No 65, a six-lane underpass and service road at Reddypalli Junction, Medak District, on the Nagpur-Hyderabad section of NH-44.

Other inaugurations will include: a six-lane underpass and service road at Zaptisivanoor village, Medak District; a six-lane underpass and service road at Golden Dhaba Y Junction, Medak District, also on the Nagpur-Hyderabad section of NH-44.

Nitin Gadkari will also lay the foundation stones for NH development works at Kekumatla and Dharmojiguda on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for development works at Balanagar on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route, as well as at Ankushpur and Ghatkesar junctions on the Hyderabad-Yadagiri section of National Highway No 163, and at Komatapally and Vallur junctions on the Nagpur-Hyderabad section of NH-44.