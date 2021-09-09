Nizamabad: 12 shepherds, sheep rescued from river

Nizamabad: Police and Revenue officials on Wednesday rescued 12 shepherds and 600 sheep trapped in the Manjira River on the outskirts of Kodicharla village in Kotagiri mandal of Nizamabad district. According to sources, twelve shepherds from Takli village in Madnur mandal of Kamareddy district came to graze on the banks of Manjira river in Kodicharla, Kotagiri mandal.

It is to be noted that the Manjira River has been flooded for the past two days due to incessant rains. Shepherds and their sheeps were trapped on Tuesday night.

Responding to the incident, Kotagiri SI Ramu, Revenue officials and their staff reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. It is learnt that the rescue operations were on till midnight and all of them were rescued by Wednesday morning. It was a sigh of relief for the officials that the gates of Nizam Sagar were not lifted which might have become an impossible task for the officials.