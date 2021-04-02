Nizamabad: AIKMS demands immediate reopening of Sarangapur sugar factory

Nizamabad: All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (AIKMS) State leader Velpur Bhumaiah alleged that the government was closing its own factory for the benefit of private companies and demanded immediate reopening of the closed Sarangapur sugar factory.

The padayatra, launched by AIKMS and Factory Preservation Committee at Thirmanpally village on March 17, 2021, demanding immediate reopening of the Sugar factory, reached Dharmaram and Bardipur villages in Dichpalle mandal on Thursday.

Bhumaiah said about 22,000 farmers are the shareholders in Sarangapur sugar factory and the factory had over 500 workers. Not only sugarcane farmers, but thousands of others, who were dependent on the factory, have lost their livelihood after the factory was closed, he lamented.

Bhumaiah alleged that though the farmers are still ready to cultivate sugarcane, a few were conspiring to forcibly occupy the factory land and permanently obliterate without factory landmarks. He demanded that the sugar factory should be opened and should run by the government. He called for a large turnout of sugarcane farmers for a public meeting to be held at the district collectorate soon.

AIKMS leaders Akula Papaiah, Kondela Saireddy, Sirpur Gangireddy, Rythu Coolie Sangham leaders Nayakwadi Narsaiah, Krishna Goud, PDSU leaders Rajeshwar, Premchand and farmers were present on the occasion.