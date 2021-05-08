Nizamabad: Anganwadis are made scapegoats

Nizamabad: 'Anganwadi teachers and helpers in the State were conducting door-to-door survey in the wake of second wave of Covid. As many as 70,000 Anganwadis in the State were made scapegoats in the name of the survey without any security,' alleged Telangana Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers Association State vice-president Tekumalla Sammaiah.

He stated that the Anganwadis were recording oxygen levels of the people using a single pulse oximeter and this survey could turn it into a vehicle to spread the virus.

Even if the pulse oximeter is sanitised, there is always chances for the virus to remain on it, he doubted. PPE kits, face masks and sanitizers were not provided to Anganwadis, who were taking up the survey, he pointed out.

Already 63 Anganwadi teachers and helpers have died due to corona infection across the State and the Women and Child Welfare Department didn't not even provide financial assistance to the deceased.

Sammaiah said that the Anganwadi workers' family members were questioning how far it is safe for the Anganwadi teachers and workers to survey and conduct health check-up in the wake of severe corona virus outbreak.

He demanded that the government should provide Rs 50 lakh health insurance cover, masks and sanitisers to Anganwadi teachers and workers to carry out the survey.

He further pointed out that how can the Anganwadi staff could report the survey online when the government didn't provide smart phones and tabs to them.