Nizamabad: Chitra Mishra takes charge as the Additional Collector

Nizamabad: Chitra Mishra, who arrived in Nizamabad on a transfer as Additional Collector of Local Bodies, took charge on Monday.

She took over from BS Lata, who had hitherto served as Additional Collector in the District.

Chitra Mishra belongs to Telangana cadre IAS officer 2019 batch. She had earlier worked as Assistant Training Collector in Nagar Kurnool district.

She was welcomed by the Additional Collector Chandrasekhar at the collectorate office in Nizamabad. The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) was the intention with which she has taken charge of the duties, said the Additional Collector.

PD Ramulu, DPO Jayasudha, Ayo Sudarshan were among others who participated.