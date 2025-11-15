Nizamabad Coop Bank achieves Rs 2,500 cr business target

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad District Cooperative Bank cut a cake to express its happiness as the bank’s business activities reached the milestone of 2,500 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the bank’s president, Kunta Ramesh Reddy, congratulated every staff member who contributed to reaching this milestone. He advised to continue the same effort in the future and reach 3,000 crore by the end of this financial year.

He said that every employee will be presented with a memento to remember this milestone. In the next review meeting of the branch officers, he said that in the upcoming recovery season, all efforts should be made to further reduce the NPA that has been there so far.

He advised that the recently introduced Kamadhenu deposit should be widely publicized and deposits should be brought in.