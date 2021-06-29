Nizamabad: Don't delay inoculation process, says Minister Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Legislative Affairs, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the delay in the inoculation process would cause crowding of people, this could cause spread of the Corona Virus.

Minister Prashant Reddy on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Hospital at Mortad Mandal headquarters in Balkonda constituency. There the Minister spoke to the out patients and asked about the services of the hospital and the staff.

He also spoke to the doctors and the paramedics about the treatment being provided to patients and advised the doctors to provide quality treatment for the poor in a government hospital. The Minister inspected the preparedness of the hospital staff as the third wave of the corona virus is hitting the nation. The availability of ICU and oxygen beds were also checked.

Minister Prashanth Reddy also checked the inoculation process. He said the queues for the vaccination process were long and asked the hospital staff to provide basic facilities to the people.

Proper drinking water and chairs for sitting should be provided to the people he ordered. He advised people that everyone should take the jab and take a step forward towards controlling the spread of corona virus.

The Minister was accompanied by local representatives and officials.