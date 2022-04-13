  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: Farmers dump paddy at MP Arvind's residence

Farmers dumping paddy before MP Arvind’s house demanding him to buy the same from them, in Nizamabad on Tuesday
x

Farmers dumping paddy before MP Arvind’s house demanding him to buy the same from them, in Nizamabad on Tuesday

Highlights

Hold a protest before the MP’s residence demanding him to buy the paddy

Nizamabad: Farmers from different parts of the district held a protest before the residence of Nizamabad MP D Aravind and dumped a huge pile of paddy crop before his residence at Armoor town. The farmers demanded that the MP to buy the paddy from them.

The farmers also raised slogans against the State BJP government and the Central government. They warned the MP of facing dire consequences if his party led by the Central government did not procure the paddy from them. They also alleged that MP Arvind was hiding in Delhi as he is scared of facing the farmers.

Meanwhile, Aravind responded on the issue of the protest held by the farmers and claimed that the agitators were not the real farmers. He alleged that the TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy hired some labourers by giving money and held the protest before his residence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X