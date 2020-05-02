Nizamabad: Farmers, teachers distribute meals to migrant workers

Nizamabad: Teachers and farmers on Saturday distributed free meals to the migrant workers, who are walking to their native places in other States, on national highway 44 near Nizamabad.



Migrant workers, who came to Hyderabad from northern States, had lost their jobs due to the lockdown and returning to their places on foot for more than 40 days. Farmers and teachers of this district have provided meals to them on Saturday on NH 44 passing through Balkonda, Mupkal and Mendora mandals.