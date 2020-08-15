Nizamabad: Mobile lab for Covid tests inaugurated by Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy stated that a mobile lab has been arranged to conduct Covi-19 tests at the people's doorsteps, after inaugurating Covid-19 testing mobile van here on Friday, set up by district Municipal Corporation.

The Collector said the mobile lab will visit all areas within Nizamabad city limits to conduct tests on everyone with corona symptoms as many people were afraid to come to the hospitals for conducting the test. Stating that corona positive cases in the city are increasing, he urged the people to wear masks and observe physical distance and to wash their hands with soap or sanitizer from time to time.

The mobile van equipped with Rapid Antigen kits and supplies along with medical personnel will tour various areas and will perform tests to all along with nine-month pregnant women and aged above 55 years and also those, who were in contact with Covid patient for more than eight days near their place of residence.

The Collector directed the Asha workers working in the areas where the mobile van visits, to identify those, who need to be tested in those areas and provide information to the medical officers. They perform rapid tests in the van itself. Patients tested positive will be sent to the isolation centre immediately after giving necessary instructions, he explained.

City Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, mobile van in-charge medical officer Dr Anjana and others were present on the occasion.