Nizamabad MP Aravind meets Telangana CS Somesh Kumar, seeks help

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Member of Parliament, Aravind Dharmapuri on Friday met State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and sought the State government intervention to send a proposal to the Centre for providing support price to the turmeric farmers in Telangana.

He said in a representation submitted to the CS that the regional office-cum-extension center of the Spice Board has been established in Nizamabad, under the Trade Infrastructure under Export Scheme(TIES).

Further, Jagtial and Nizamabad districts have been declared as Turmeric Export Promotion Clusters. He said that the State government can develop necessary infrastructure using the two schemes.

The BJP MP said that the Secretary of Spice Board wrote a letter to the Telangana State government on developing infrastructure using TIES and CLUSTERs schemes.

And, reminded that the Central government has banned imports of Turmeric into India and has exported four train freights of Turmeric to Bangladesh from Nizamabad in 2020.

However, it takes time for the said systems to come into place and start functioning. In the meantime, farmers are facing severe issues on the market price, fetching a very low price of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

He said that the Centre is ready to help the farmers in giving support price under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

To this end, he requested the chief secretary to send a proposal from the State government on the same, to Centre as soon as possible, before the crop reaches the market.