Nizamabad: MRPS protests against rising crime against Dalits in UP

Nizamabad: MRPS leaders staged protest against the increasing attack on Dalits in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and burned and cremated the effigy of UP CM Yogi Adityanatha in the city on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, MRPS Bhodan constituency in-charge Dalla Suresh Madiga demanded immediate hanging of the accused who raped and murdered Dalit child Manisha and also sack the government of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Dalla Suresh Madiga said that during the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath, there have been 542 cases of sexual harassment and assault on Dalit women in the State. Suresh said he was aware of increasing attacks on Dalits in the BJP-ruled state of northern India. He alleged that Yogi Adityanath in particular was discriminating against the Dalit community.

Suresh criticised Yogi for committing extreme acts of aggression against Dalits. He recalled that CM Yogi Adityanath had not arrested the accused till Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded him in the Manisha rape and murder case. Suresh said this was an example of the negligence of CM Yogi and BJP leaders towards Dalits. Madiga, Bandari Poshetti Madiga, k. Kashigolla Gangadhar Madiga, Sailu, L Balaji, L Suresh Madiga and others participated in the protest.