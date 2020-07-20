Nizamabad: Prajavani cancelled due to coronavirus

Nizamabad: Announcing that Prajavani programme, usually held on every Monday, has been cancelled due to Covid-19, District Collector C Narayana Reddy appealed to the people not to go to the authorities to submit their petitions.

A box has been set up in the premises of the Collectorate in which people has to drop their requests, applications and complaints in writing, he informed and added that people can also send their complaints from their houses through internet.

In a press statement released here on Sunday, the Collector said that illiterate people and those without internet connection only should go to the Collectorate to meet the officials, but they must take all precautions like waring mask etc in the wake of coronavirus. At the time of submitting the petition, visitors should follow physical distance and suggested the computer educators to send their applications to dronzb911@gmail.com.

Collector Narayana Reddy said coronavirus has been expanding rapidly and none should come out unless necessary.

He suggested the people to use sanitizer if they come into contact with anything and to wash their hands frequently till vaccine arrives for corona.