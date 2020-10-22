Nizamabad: Sacrifice of policemen don't go in vain

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that many police personnel had sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society and the governments are running smoothly because of their sacrifices. He gave a call to the people to act in accordance with the Constitution and not to waste the police sacrifice while participating in the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day programme at Nizamabad Police Parade Grounds on Wednesday. he paid tributes to the police martyrs.



The Collector said that 264 policemen have lost their lives across the country in this year and 19 police officers died on duty in Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan divisions in the State from 1987 till date. Development will take place only when law and order is good and people will get the results of welfare schemes provided by the government, he stated.

Police Commissioner Kartikeya said that every policeman would take the lead in discharge of their duty and assured the families of the police martyrs that they would always give support to them and provide all possible assistance.

Kamareddy SP N Shweta, Additional DCP (Admin) Usha Vishwanath Thirunagari, AR DCP N Bhaskar, traffic, ACPs, DSPs, CIs, reserve inspectors, SI of Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan and families of police martyrs participated in the programme.