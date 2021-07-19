Nizamabad: SRSP brimming with inflow reaches 1.086 ft

Nizamabad: After the recent torrential rain in the neighboring State of Maharashtra and catchment areas of Godavari river, SRSP received heavy inflow of water in the past few days, because of which the water level in SRSP Dam has reached 1086 feet.

It is customary for the Babili Dam gates to remain open until the monsoon season, as ordered by the Supreme Court. The lifting of the gates of Babili Dam also increased the flow into the SRSP. Water levels are higher this year in all irrigation projects in the erstwhile Nizamabad district, than compared to last year.

SRSP had only 35.04 tmc of water stored as on July 18 last year, but the current 70.03 tmc of water in the SRSP is double that of the previous year.

After filling the dam, water will be discharged from the spillway. The water level has reached just five feet short of the dam's actual level 1091 feet.

Similarly, the full scale water capacity of the Nizamsagar project is 1405 feet. It currently holds 1395.51 feet of water. The total water capacity at Nizamsagar is 17.802 TMC. However, it currently has a water level of only 7.223 as of on Sunday, 6415 cusecs of flood water can be accommodated into the project.

The Kalyani project in Kamareddy district is full. The project water level is 409 feet and is currently full of water. Authorities released 70 cusecs of water into the Manjira River by opening a gate about a week ago. POCHARAM project present /FRL level is 1456.16Ft/ 1464.00 Ft. currently water capacity is 0.750/ 1.820 TMC, possible inflow is about 1892 cusecs.