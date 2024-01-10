No corrupt official will be tolerated: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on erstwhile districts of Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy for assessing the preparedness of Lok Sabha polls, and deliberated with incharge Ministers, MLAs and other important leaders.

During the review meeting held at MCRHRD while emphasising that the all eligible beneficiaries for Abhaya Hastham be covered in the 6-guarantees offered by the Congress government, Revanth said that the welfare schemes which are earmarked will be extended to the eligible. In this endeavour Indiramma committees will be constituted shortly. CM asked the incharge Ministers and MLAs to appoint honest officials who could prove instrumental in helping implement the schemes. “There won't be any scope for corrupt officials or transfers of officials with the influence of money either,” he asserted.

Revanth assured the Ministers and MLAs that every constituency will be getting Rs 10 crore as development fund which will be allocated by the government. The incharge Ministers of the erstwhile districts will be given the responsibility for spending the funds.

He asked the incharge Ministers to coordinate and resolve the issues towards development of each constituency. Since Congress was in government it was crucial to balance as public representative and party leader and ensure the Congress wins maximum seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.