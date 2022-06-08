No funds or support, only mere lip service for Hyd by PM Modi, flays KTR

Hyderbad: IT Minister KTR and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday came down heavily on the Central-led BJP government. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on ending the dynastic misrule in Telangana. Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR questioned PM Modi about the update on flood relief funds for Hyderabad?

PM Modi has on Tuesday tweeted, "Met BJP Telangana corporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana."

Responding to PM Modi's Tweet, KTR tweeted, "Modi Ji, Community service endeavours?! Are you running a Govt or an NGO? Any update on Flood relief funds for Hyderabad? Any monetary support for Musi rejuvenation or Hyd Metro extension? Any update on ITIR? Mere lip service for Hyderabad/Telangana & funds only for Gujarat."

Meanwhile, Krishan, the social media convenor TRS tweeted that, Hyderabad witnessed worst floods in a century and the Prime Minister did not aid a single rupee to help the people.