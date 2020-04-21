No Haleem cooking, sales during lockdown in Hyderabad, says Haleem Makers Association

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan is all set to begin in coming the next three days. Every year, Hyderabadis eagerly wait for the season to enjoy the tasty Haleem dish.

Amidst of Coronavirus epidemic, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has extended the lockdown till May 7th with no relaxations, no religious gatherings, and no online food delivery.

As the holy month of Ramzan is nearing, The Telangana government urged the Muslims community to continue prayers and fasting by staying at home.

In this context, the Haleem Makers Association, the umbrella body of haleem makers in Hyderabad, has decided against cooking and sale of the dish that marks Ramzan due to lockdown measures, according to association member MA Majeed.

Over this, actor Adivi Sesh praised the association decision by posting a tweet "A good step toward caution."





A good step toward caution 🙏 https://t.co/8w1FqN0flG — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 21, 2020



