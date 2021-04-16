No lockdown, public should follow COVID-19 protective measures: Eatala Rajender

Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender once again clarified that there will be no lockdown or curfew in the state.



"People have to be careful and should follow the protective measures when stepping out of the house," said the minister during his trip to Huzurabad on Friday. He also advised the people to go out only in case of emergency.

Eatala also directed the private hospital not to charge exorbitant prices from the people for the treatment and asked them to show some humanity keeping the current situation in mind.

The minister also advised the farmers to follow precautionary measures while going to the paddy procurement centres. "As the second wave is intensifying further, he asked the people to mandate wearing the mask and maintain social distancing," the minister added.