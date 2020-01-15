No NRC in Telangana: Mahmood Ali

Although the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained tight-lipped over the implementation of NRC in Telangana, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that there will be no NRC in the state.

Speaking at a gathering at Makthal on Tuesday, the minister assured that there will not be any NRC. "We will live peacefully in the state and there will not be any trouble," he added. However, there is no clarity until the chief minister comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister said that he has met the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who said that they don't have any problem to offer citizenship to the Hindu refugees. "Hindus living all over the world can be given citizenship but it should not cause trouble to people living in the country," Ali said.

Though TRS party has been telling that they are against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), it has not officially announced if it supports CAA, NPR and NRC.