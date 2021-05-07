No oxygen shortage in Suryapet: Minister Jagadish

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy confirmed that there is no deficiency of oxygen in the district and oxygen is available at every 24/7 health centers. He appealed to the public not to worry unnecessarily about Remdesivir injection.

The Minister attended a special review meeting held on the precautions to be taken and procedure to be followed in the wake of second wave of Covid, at the district Collectorate here on Friday.

District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, Joint Collector Mohan Rao, Municipal Chairman Annapoornamma, DMHO Kotachalam, Medical College Superintendent Dr D Muralidhar Reddy and others attended the meeting.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that he had instructed the officers to conduct house-to-house survey in a perfect manner. The medical health officials were told to make available isolation kits to those with corona symptoms. Responding to a question on vaccine supply, the Minister assured that vaccine will be given to all those, who register in the Arogya Setu app.